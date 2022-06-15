Feeling the Heat Today

BALTIMORE — Expect a drier start to your Wednesday with intervals of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, nearing 90°! The humidity sticks around through Friday. There is the potential for showers and storms Thursday morning during the time of the morning commute. Another round of storms is possible Thursday evening. Some storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the major threats. An isolated tornado is possible as well. The weekend will feel more refreshing with highs returning back into the lower-80s with tons of sunshine. Temperatures will be on the rise into early next week.

Stay Tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday A slight chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Juneteenth Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.