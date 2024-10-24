Feeling more like fall

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Feeling cooler today, but more like late-October! Skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s. Northwest winds gusts up to 25-30 mph will increase the risk for fire spread today, so avoid outdoor burning of any kind today. Briefly warming up into the low-70s on Saturday with mostly dry skies, before temperatures come crashing down again on Sunday. Temperatures will trend warmer into next week!

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.