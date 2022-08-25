Feeling more humid today

BALTIMORE — Today will be mainly dry with more clouds building in late-day. A pop-up shower cannot be ruled out this evening. Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the 90s and it will feel more muggy. High temperatures will remain in the 90s through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend. A few showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Another dose of isolated showers and storms may develop Saturday late-day. It will feel very warm and humid for the first weekend of the Maryland State Fair! Temperatures will remain above normal into early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.