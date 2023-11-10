Feeling more fall-like

BALTIMORE — The day starts off cloudy with light rain showers lingering throughout the morning commute. It will feel more fall-like out there with temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, in the mid-50s. High pressure builds into the region and keeps the weather pattern dry this weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and morning temperatures in the 30s. It will be a cold start to the work week with wake-up temperatures right around freezing. There will be plenty of dry time and sunshine through the majority of the week with temperatures gradually warming through the 50s. The 60s back a comeback on Thursday.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 5-10 mph.
Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.