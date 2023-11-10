Feeling more fall-like

BALTIMORE — The day starts off cloudy with light rain showers lingering throughout the morning commute. It will feel more fall-like out there with temperatures about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, in the mid-50s. High pressure builds into the region and keeps the weather pattern dry this weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and morning temperatures in the 30s. It will be a cold start to the work week with wake-up temperatures right around freezing. There will be plenty of dry time and sunshine through the majority of the week with temperatures gradually warming through the 50s. The 60s back a comeback on Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly before 4pm. High near 56. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.