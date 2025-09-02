Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feeling mild with plenty of sunshine today

Rain & storm chances late-week...
Happy first day of meteorological fall! You will certainly feel the seasonal change in temperatures over the next few mornings with lows in the 50s! Nothing but blue skies are expected Tue and Wed, then changes arise Thursday with the arrival of our next front.
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-70s today. Dry conditions linger through Wednesday with temperatures warming up into the low-80s. Feeling a mid warmer late-week, thanks to a breezy southerly wind flow. Scattered shower and storm chances increase ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Friday's storm chance will be more isolated. Storms linger into the first half of the weekend, with cooler and drier air filtering into the region on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 76.

