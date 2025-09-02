Feeling mild with plenty of sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper-70s today. Dry conditions linger through Wednesday with temperatures warming up into the low-80s. Feeling a mid warmer late-week, thanks to a breezy southerly wind flow. Scattered shower and storm chances increase ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Friday's storm chance will be more isolated. Storms linger into the first half of the weekend, with cooler and drier air filtering into the region on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 76.