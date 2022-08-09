Feeling like the triple digits again...

BALTIMORE — Ready for triple digit heat index values again? Highs climb into the mid to upper-90s with heat index values near 105°! Heat Advisories go into effect for the Baltimore metro and the Eastern Shore from 12 PM - 7 PM. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late-afternoon/early-evening. The better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will occur on Wednesday. Isolated flooding is possible in low-lying and flood prone areas. A drier and cooler air mass settles in over the Mid-Atlantic—decreasing humidity and dropping temperatures back into the 80s into the upcoming weekend.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 103. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then isolated showers between 2am and 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a slight chance of showers between 11am and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.