Feeling like the triple digits!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Nearing record warmth today with highs in the upper-90s! A Heat Advisory goes into effect today from noon through 8 PM for areas along and southeast of the I-95 corridor. Heat index values could rise to 107°. This will help fuel showers and storms this afternoon, some of which could be strong to severe. There is a marginal risk for severe weather both today and Friday with damaging wind and hail being the top concerns. Heading into the weekend, conditions remain hot, humid and unsettled. Highs warm into the 90s with numerous round of storms each afternoon/evening. There won't be much relief from the heat and humidity next week.

Have a sunny day & stay cool!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Light south wind.

Friday Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.