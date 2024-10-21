Feeling like mid-September!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Feeling like late-September in late-October! High temperatures will rise near 80° through the middle of the week with sunny skies and southwest winds! A cold front will move through on Thursday, knocking temperatures down to more seasonal levels, into the mid-60s. Dry skies this weekend with high temperatures in the 60s.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.