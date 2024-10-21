Feeling like mid-September!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Feeling like late-September in late-October! High temperatures will rise near 80° through the middle of the week with sunny skies and southwest winds! A cold front will move through on Thursday, knocking temperatures down to more seasonal levels, into the mid-60s. Dry skies this weekend with high temperatures in the 60s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.