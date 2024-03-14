Feeling like mid-May today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! High pressure yields dry skies with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper-70s! A strong cold front brings the potential for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday afternoon/evening. Saturday dries out as clouds linger with noticeably cooler temperatures, in the low to mid-60s this weekend. St. Patrick's Day is trending drier with plenty of clouds and a noticeable westerly breeze. Computer guidance now has Monday remaining mostly dry as well. There is still time for this to change! Temperatures drop below normal just in time for the first day of spring. with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.