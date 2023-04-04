Feeling like late-spring!

BALTIMORE — Feeling more like late-spring today through Thursday with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s! More clouds are in store for Wednesday, with the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening north and west of the Bay. Lingering showers and storms can be expected into Thursday for the O's home opener, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. This is all driven by a cold front that will cross the area on Thursday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop near average on Friday, in the low-60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunny and pleasant for Easter weekend with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 82.

Thursday Night Showers before 8pm. Low around 50.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.