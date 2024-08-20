Feeling like late-September today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! It will feel like late-September today and Wednesday as temperatures only rise into the mid to upper-70s. Humidity levels will be lower as well with plenty of sunshine! Trending more seasonal later this week with temperatures climbing back into the mid-80s on Friday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper-80s and low-90s this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Right now, there is some disagreement between the model guidance regarding Monday's rain chance. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather team for updates!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.