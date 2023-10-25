Warmer air continues into the weekend

BALTIMORE — It is another nice day with warmer air and temps in the mid-70s. High pressure continues to keep us dry with sun and clouds till the weekend. Upper 70s continue and and low-80s by the weekend. Clouds move in over the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures cool a bit on Sunday and Monday, in the low to mid-70s... eventually going to the low to mid 50s. There could be some rain chances that pop up late Sunday into Monday too. Halloween for now looks dry and chilly.
7 Day Forecast:
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday Partly sunny, with a slight chance of showers, and a high near 56.
Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.