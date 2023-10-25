Warmer air continues into the weekend

BALTIMORE — It is another nice day with warmer air and temps in the mid-70s. High pressure continues to keep us dry with sun and clouds till the weekend. Upper 70s continue and and low-80s by the weekend. Clouds move in over the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Temperatures cool a bit on Sunday and Monday, in the low to mid-70s... eventually going to the low to mid 50s. There could be some rain chances that pop up late Sunday into Monday too. Halloween for now looks dry and chilly.

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a slight chance of showers, and a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.