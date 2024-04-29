Feeling like July today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! It will be a hot and sunny start to the work week with temperatures climbing near record levels, into the upper-80s and low-90s! We have a good chance of challenging the old record high of 91° set back in 1974. This will make it feel like mid/late-July! A Code orange Air Quality Alert is in place for areas to the northwest of the bay as the air pollution may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Not much relief from the heat on Tuesday with highs rising back into the upper-80s. A cold front brings the potential for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening. The cold front will linger nearby on Wednesday, keeping the potential for showers and storms around. Temperatures steadily drop into the low-80s Wednesday through Friday. Drier skies are expected late-week before another storm system brings a round of showers and storms this weekend. Temperatures will trend more seasonal on Saturday and Sunday, in the 70s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.