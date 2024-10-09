Feeling like fall!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny and seasonal today with highs in the low-70s! Waking up to crisp temperatures in the 40s through the rest of the week with afternoon temperatures only warming up into the 60s late-week! We bounce back beautifully for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s again. It is another cool-down next week with fall-like afternoon temperatures in the 60s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west wind increasing to 5-10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 46. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 44.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night Clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Columbus Day Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.