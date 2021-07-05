Feeling Like 100°+

WMAR

Dewpoints are returning to the 70s over the next few days, and that will have a major impact on how things feel outside. Couple that with temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90s heat indices will be headed for triple digits for the next two days.

Tomorrow will be the hottest, with "feels like" temps climbing to 103° in Baltimore, but some communities will see those numbers range from 100°-108°. A little bit of a decrease on Wednesday then heat indices dip towards the mid 90s for a few days.

Remember-- heat related illness like heat stroke and heat cramps become possible when the heat index reaches 90°

