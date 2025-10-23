Feeling fall-like with some sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the low-60s. A dry stretch of weather is expected through the rest of the week into the weekend, with consistent temperatures in the low-60s. There will be an additional chill in the air on Friday and Saturday mornings, with wake up temperatures in the upper-30s and low-40s. Cooling down into next week with below average temperatures, in the mid to upper-50s!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 40. West wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.