Feeling fall-like with lingering showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will feature clouds, showers, and below normal temperatures! It will feel fall-like with high temperatures in the low-70s. Northeast winds will gradually diminish during the second half of the day. Additional rainfall will be around a quarter to a half inch on Wednesday. Warming up later this week and temperatures rise into the 80s! A summer-like finish to the work week is expected with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s on Friday! Mostly dry this weekend with seasonal temperatures!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Showers. High near 70. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.