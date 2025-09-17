Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Feeling fall-like with lingering showers today

Warming up late-week...
We had some very beneficial rainfall today, and there's more on the way Wednesday. Tomorrow will be similar to today, meaning you can expect clouds, showers, and cool temperatures. It'll be windy Wednesday morning, but the winds gradually calm down by the later half of the day, as our low pressure system begins to weaken.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will feature clouds, showers, and below normal temperatures! It will feel fall-like with high temperatures in the low-70s. Northeast winds will gradually diminish during the second half of the day. Additional rainfall will be around a quarter to a half inch on Wednesday. Warming up later this week and temperatures rise into the 80s! A summer-like finish to the work week is expected with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s on Friday! Mostly dry this weekend with seasonal temperatures!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers. High near 70. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 5-10 mph.
Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

