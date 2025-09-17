Feeling fall-like with lingering showers today

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Today will feature clouds, showers, and below normal temperatures! It will feel fall-like with high temperatures in the low-70s. Northeast winds will gradually diminish during the second half of the day. Additional rainfall will be around a quarter to a half inch on Wednesday. Warming up later this week and temperatures rise into the 80s! A summer-like finish to the work week is expected with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s on Friday! Mostly dry this weekend with seasonal temperatures!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers. High near 70. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.