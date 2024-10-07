Feeling fall-like this week!

Watch Now
Good Sunday evening everyone! A great day continues in Maryland and we see more days like today this week. A cold front moves through this evening into early Monday. This will bring cloud cover with it early Monday morning. Models keep trending drier, so there are no looks for rain within the next seven days.
BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A cold front slides eastward, allowing for clearing skies and drier conditions today, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. High pressure builds into the region and dominates the weather pattern this week, which will keep skies sunny and temperatures more fall-like through the rest of the week. It will feel more fall-like later this week with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Warming up into the 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine and dry time.

Have a sunny day!

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

