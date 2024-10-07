Feeling fall-like this week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! A cold front slides eastward, allowing for clearing skies and drier conditions today, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. High pressure builds into the region and dominates the weather pattern this week, which will keep skies sunny and temperatures more fall-like through the rest of the week. It will feel more fall-like later this week with morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Warming up into the 70s this weekend with plenty of sunshine and dry time.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.