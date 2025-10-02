Feeling fall-like on this Thursday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A lovely fall-like day is ahead with ample sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper-60s. Staying slightly below normal through Friday before temperatures warm up above normal this weekend and into next week. Enjoy the beautiful weekend weather! Clouds and rain chances increase towards the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny,, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind around 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.