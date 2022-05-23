Watch
Feeling Cooler Today

Shower chances linger this week...
A Break From The Heat
Posted at 3:37 AM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 03:37:20-04

BALTIMORE — There will be plenty of clouds around throughout the day with highs much cooler than previous days, in the mid-70s. Showers will roll in this evening into early Tuesday. Temperatures will fall below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs just shy of 70°. This is thanks to easterly winds yielding more clouds around. Rain chances are possible through Friday. A cold front will bring the chance for thunderstorms on Friday. Highs will rebound back near average late-week. There will be more sunshine to go around this weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s!

Stay Tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday Showers likely after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

