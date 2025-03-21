Feeling cooler on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A chilly and breezy start to your Friday in the wake of yesterday's cold front. Temperatures will trend cooler today, in the upper-50s thanks to the elevated northwest wind. Warming up into the mid-60s on Saturday with windy conditions and a few light spotty showers across our northern suburbs. Most of the day looks dry. Drier and sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper-50s. The chance for more widespread rain arrives on Monday. Cooling down with mostly dry skies through the middle of the week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.