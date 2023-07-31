Feeling comfy today

BALTIMORE — Today will be mostly rain-free with highs in the mid-80s and low humidity! Plenty of sunshine through mid-week with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s. Our next best chance for showers and storms will be later this week. Warming up this weekend with temperatures near 90° and mostly dry conditions.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.