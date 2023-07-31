Feeling comfy today

BALTIMORE — Today will be mostly rain-free with highs in the mid-80s and low humidity! Plenty of sunshine through mid-week with low humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s. Our next best chance for showers and storms will be later this week. Warming up this weekend with temperatures near 90° and mostly dry conditions.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.