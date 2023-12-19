Feeling blustery today!

BALTIMORE — A few flurries may fall may fall in areas northwest of the Baltimore metro before sunrise! Today will be cold and blustery with highs in the low-40s, but it will really feel like the low-30s due to the brisk wind. Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph can be expected. Winds relax this evening and temperatures return back to seasonal levels mid-week with highs in the upper-40s. Mostly sunny skies continue through the first day of winter with temperatures near 50°. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will remain near average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Some of guidance hint at a chance of a few rain showers on Christmas Day. There is still plenty of time for this to change!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 42. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 47.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 51.