Feeling blustery today!

BALTIMORE — A few flurries may fall may fall in areas northwest of the Baltimore metro before sunrise! Today will be cold and blustery with highs in the low-40s, but it will really feel like the low-30s due to the brisk wind. Wind gusts upwards of 30-35 mph can be expected. Winds relax this evening and temperatures return back to seasonal levels mid-week with highs in the upper-40s. Mostly sunny skies continue through the first day of winter with temperatures near 50°. After a slightly cooler finish to the work week, temperatures will remain near average for the holiday weekend, in the upper-40s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Some of guidance hint at a chance of a few rain showers on Christmas Day. There is still plenty of time for this to change!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 42. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Christmas Day Partly sunny, with a high near 51.