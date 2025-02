Happy Sunday!

Today is looking absolutely fantastic, with highs in the middle to upper 40s across most of the state. Much-needed sunshine will carry us through the morning and afternoon hours of the day, and winds will be variable. Little to no change is expected throughout the day with a few clouds building by afternoon. Evening lows settle into the 30s overnight.

WMAR-2 News Abigal Degler Sunday (2/23) forecast WMAR-2 News Abigail Degler Sunday (2/23) forecast