Fantastic Friday forecast

Good morning, TGIF!

Dense morning fog across portions of the state this A.M., please be careful!

The sun is shining a little brighter this morning, with temps slowly recovering. High pressure dominates today and tomorrow as we see a nice, brief warming trend. Expect highs ranging in the 50s and possibly the 60s for Saturday afternoon. It's a sharp decline in temps as we see Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Mixed precipitation and snow are looking like a possibility. Warmth circles back at the end of next week.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.