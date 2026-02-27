Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fantastic Friday forecast

High pressure moves in as clouds finally move out! Temperatures warm as we head into the afternoon hours.
Good morning, TGIF!
Dense morning fog across portions of the state this A.M., please be careful!
The sun is shining a little brighter this morning, with temps slowly recovering. High pressure dominates today and tomorrow as we see a nice, brief warming trend. Expect highs ranging in the 50s and possibly the 60s for Saturday afternoon. It's a sharp decline in temps as we see Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Mixed precipitation and snow are looking like a possibility. Warmth circles back at the end of next week.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

