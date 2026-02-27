Fantastic Friday forecast

Good morning, TGIF!
Dense morning fog across portions of the state this A.M., please be careful!
The sun is shining a little brighter this morning, with temps slowly recovering. High pressure dominates today and tomorrow as we see a nice, brief warming trend. Expect highs ranging in the 50s and possibly the 60s for Saturday afternoon. It's a sharp decline in temps as we see Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Mixed precipitation and snow are looking like a possibility. Warmth circles back at the end of next week.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.
Sunday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.
Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 33.
Wednesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.