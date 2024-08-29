Falling temperatures through Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Temperatures drop to more seasonal levels today, into the mid-80s with a muggy air mass. Another round of scattered showers and storms are expected later this afternoon through this evening. An isolated strong storm is possible to the northwest of the bay, which could produce damaging winds and large hail. A Marginal Risk (level 1/5) is in place for areas to the west of the metro. Temperatures drop into the 7-s on Friday before creeping back up into the 80s this weekend. A cold front brings showers and storms to the area on Saturday as a cold front swings through. Conditions dry out on Sunday with sunny skies and cooler temperatures next week, just in time for Labor day!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5-10 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.