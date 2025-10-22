Fall-like feel through the rest of the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures will trend cooler through the rest of the week, with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Skies will be dry with plenty of sunshine! Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper-30s and low-40s. This pattern continues into the weekend with mostly dry skies. Expect more clouds early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 63. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.