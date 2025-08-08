Fabulous weather on this Friday

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The air quality improves today as the smoke works its way through the state from east to west! There will be plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. The weekend will be beautiful with abundant sunshine and seasonal temperatures, in the mid-80s. The 90s will make a strong comeback next week and the humidity increases as well. The next best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 94.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 93.