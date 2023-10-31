Fa-boo-lously chilly

BALTIMORE — Drier conditions prevail today for the trick-or-treaters, but the chill in the air will be more noticeable! Afternoon high temperatures will only climb into the mid-50s with a brisk northerly wind. Wednesday will feel even colder with blustery wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times. This will keep temperatures in the low-50s. Wake-up temperatures on Thursday morning will start off in the low to mid-30s! This may lead to some frost potential across central Maryland. More seasonal late-week with milder temps on tap for the weekend with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Happy Halloween!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.