Extreme heat continues through mid-week!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Extreme Heat Warnings are in place for the entire area through Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the upper-90s and close to 100°! When you factor in the humidity, it will feel anywhere from 100-110°. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for northeast Maryland today as the air will be unhealthy for those who suffer from lung or heart issues. The heat wave finally breaks on Friday, with high temperatures trending more seasonal, in the mid-80s. Starting Wednesday, there will be daily showers and storms that form during the afternoon and evening hours. This lingers into the weekend, with highs in the low-90s.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 110. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 79. Calm wind.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 107.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Thursday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.