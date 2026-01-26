Extreme cold this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! If you can, avoid traveling over the next few days as roads will remain icy. Below normal temperatures will keep conditions slick—especially on bridges and overpasses. Despite increasing sunshine today, temperatures will remain below freezing and will only warm up to the mid-20s this afternoon. Blustery winds upwards of 35 mph will make it feel like the teens during the day with sub-zero wind chills overnight! The extreme cold lingers through the rest of the week! Temperatures will fall into the single digits, with wind chills as low as -10°F. Be sure to protect your pipes from freezing.

Stay safe out there!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -4.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 3.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 19.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 27.