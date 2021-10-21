Watch
Expect Sun, Clouds and Warm Temperatures

Spotty showers/sprinkles possible....
Lynette Charles
Posted at 6:08 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 06:09:20-04

The warmth continues today with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will move through the evening bringing the chance for a few spotty showers/sprinkles. A reinforcing cold front will drop temps to seasonal levels into the mid to upper 60s by the weekend. Another system will bring more rain chances back Monday into mid-week.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

