Expect Sun, Clouds and Warm Temperatures

The warmth continues today with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will move through the evening bringing the chance for a few spotty showers/sprinkles. A reinforcing cold front will drop temps to seasonal levels into the mid to upper 60s by the weekend. Another system will bring more rain chances back Monday into mid-week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

