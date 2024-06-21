Watch Now
Excessive heat this weekend!

Find ways to beat the heat!
The heat continues! Temperatures will climb even more into the weekend. When you factor in heat and humidity, our feels like temperatures gets up past 100°. We are starting off the first day of summer 15 to 20 degrees above average! Most of the weekend looks dry.
Posted at 2:34 AM, Jun 21, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Higher heat today with temperatures in the mid to upper-90s. Temperatures will climb even more into the weekend. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in place for the entire area on Saturday, as heat index values could rise up to 105-110°. Sunday will be even hotter with highs hitting 100°, likely breaking the old record high temperature of 97° (2010). Most of the weekend looks dry. That being said, we are watching the potential for spotty evening showers and storms on Sunday as a cold front approaches. The heat and humidity will carry over into next week and storm chances linger into Monday. Briefly drying out on Tuesday with more sunshine, before another round of rain and storms glide through during the middle part of next week. Stay cool!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Sunny, with a high near 96. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5-10 mph.
Saturday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 110.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Sunday Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
WednesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

