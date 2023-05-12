Even warmer today!

BALTIMORE — Today will be the warmest day of the week! Highs will climb into the mid-80s. Trending a bit cooler for Mother's Day weekend and it starts off soggy and cloudy. Showers roll in early Saturday and will taper off during the evening. Mother's Day is still looking dry with temperatures in the mid-70s. Starting off in the 70s early next week with a few showers, mainly south of the city. Tuesday will be warmer with highs near 80°. Skies stay clear and mainly sunny!

Happy Mother's Day weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Scattered showers, mainly after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 77.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday Partly sunny, a chance of showers south of the city, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.