Erin brings light showers & breezy winds to Maryland

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Hurricane Erin will remain a few hundred miles offshore, but we will still feel the impacts from this system across Maryland today. Northeast wind gusts around 30 mph in central Maryland could promote tidal flooding along the western shoreline, especially along Anne Arundel county. A few light showers blossom during the first half of the day before breaks of sunshine and drier air works in later in the afternoon and evening. Closer to the coast, there will be large breaking waves up to 10-13' ft for MD/DE/VA beaches. High pressure builds in on Friday— yielding plenty of sunshine on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Isolated storm chances increase on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 63. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.