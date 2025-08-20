Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Erin brings clouds, showers, and wind to Maryland

Minor impacts to Maryland...
We are watching a cold front which will slide through the region Wednesday. This front will bring an increased coverage of showers to the region! Rain is most likely during the late afternoon to early evening hours. Our attention quickly turns to Hurricane Erin, which has weakened to a category 2 storm. Erin will bring waves 8-12" ft to the Maryland coast Thursday &amp; Friday along with gusty winds.
BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Clouds will rule the day with spotty showers lingering through the late-afternoon to early-evening hours. Tidal flooding is possible along the western side of the bay today and Thursday as onshore winds increase. Winds will peak on Thursday with gusts around 25-30 mph. Hurricane Erin will remain a few hundred miles offshore, but will bring breaking waves and potentially dangerous surfing/swimming conditions to the Delaware/Maryland/Virginia beaches through the end of the week. Waves around 8-12 ft can be expected along the Maryland coast Thursday & Friday with possible tropical storm force winds. Drier with sunshine on Friday and temperatures will warm up into the low-80s. More seasonal temperatures are expected this weekend with sunny and dry conditions on Saturday. Sunday will feature spotty storms in the afternoon/evening, which may spill over into early next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.
Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm. A high near 83.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

