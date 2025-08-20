Erin brings clouds, showers, and wind to Maryland

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Clouds will rule the day with spotty showers lingering through the late-afternoon to early-evening hours. Tidal flooding is possible along the western side of the bay today and Thursday as onshore winds increase. Winds will peak on Thursday with gusts around 25-30 mph. Hurricane Erin will remain a few hundred miles offshore, but will bring breaking waves and potentially dangerous surfing/swimming conditions to the Delaware/Maryland/Virginia beaches through the end of the week. Waves around 8-12 ft can be expected along the Maryland coast Thursday & Friday with possible tropical storm force winds. Drier with sunshine on Friday and temperatures will warm up into the low-80s. More seasonal temperatures are expected this weekend with sunny and dry conditions on Saturday. Sunday will feature spotty storms in the afternoon/evening, which may spill over into early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5-10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a slight chance of an isolated shower and thunderstorm. A high near 83.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.