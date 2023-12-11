Early wintry mix

BALTIMORE — The wintry mix of wet snow and rain will end around daybreak with clearing skies by late-morning. Colder air seeps into the region- keeping temperatures in the mid-40s with blustery northwest wind gusts up to 30-35 mph at times this afternoon. High pressure builds in on Tuesday, which will keep skies sunny and winds less breezy. The dry stretch of weather continues throughout the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 40s through Thursday before we briefly warm up into the low-50s Friday and this weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.