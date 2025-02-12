Early snow; evening wintry mix

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Steady snow tapers off by daybreak with a brief lull in precipitation midday through mid-afternoon. Our second round of moisture moves in this evening, starting out as a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain, before changing over to all rain through Thursday morning. Valentines Day looks bright and sunny with highs in the upper-30s. Another round of rain showers moves in Saturday afternoon and lingers into Sunday. Skies will be drier and brighter early next week with chilly temperatures in the 30s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of snow early. Drier midday. Cloudy, with a high near 37. East wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 34. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A chance of rain. High near 42.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 37.

Sunday Rain. High near 53.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.