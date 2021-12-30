Early Showers; PM Clearing

BALTIMORE — Starting of with foggy and misty conditions this morning. Shower chances continue this morning before drier conditions prevail this afternoon. High temperatures will be unseasonably warm today, in the low to mid-50s with more clouds than sun. Highs climb near 60° on New Year's Eve. We will ring in the new year with rainy, breezy, and cloudy conditions with mild temperatures, in the low to mid-60s! Staying breezy into Sunday with off and on shower chances. Turning drier and more seasonal early next week, with highs in the 40s and more sunshine.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain, mainly before 2pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year's Day Rain. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night Rain likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.