Early Showers; Afternoon Clouds

BALTIMORE — Light showers will taper off this morning but extra clouds linger overhead today. A stray shower is possible this afternoon. Temperatures will fall below normal both today and Wednesday, in the mid to upper-60s. Extra clouds and rain chances linger through Friday. A cold front will bring the chance for thunderstorms on Friday. Highs will rebound back into the 80s late-week. There is a chance for some lingering showers on Saturday. Temperatures will warm above normal through Memorial Day weekend, with highs in the mid-80s on Sunday & Monday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Memorial Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.