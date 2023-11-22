Drying out this morning

BALTIMORE — Rain showers clear out this morning and northwest winds will remain breezy, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. With the elevated northwest wind and added sunshine, temperatures will rise near 60 degrees today. Thanksgiving will be chilly in the mid-50s, but skies will be mostly sunny. Trending a bit cooler for Black Friday and temperatures continue to drop into the start of the weekend. Highs will only rise into the mid and upper-40s on Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of an isolated rain shower later in the day on Sunday. More seasonal on Monday before we cool temperatures down into the mid-40s on Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.