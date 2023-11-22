Watch Now
Drying out this morning

More sunshine for Thanksgiving...
Showers stick around tonight before slowly clearing by Wednesday morning. Nearing 60 degrees on Wednesday thanks to a northwest wind flow and a bit more sunshine. Winds stay breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/the-rain-gear-is-needed
Posted at 3:09 AM, Nov 22, 2023
BALTIMORE — Rain showers clear out this morning and northwest winds will remain breezy, with wind gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. With the elevated northwest wind and added sunshine, temperatures will rise near 60 degrees today. Thanksgiving will be chilly in the mid-50s, but skies will be mostly sunny. Trending a bit cooler for Black Friday and temperatures continue to drop into the start of the weekend. Highs will only rise into the mid and upper-40s on Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of an isolated rain shower later in the day on Sunday. More seasonal on Monday before we cool temperatures down into the mid-40s on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.png

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Thanksgiving Day Sunny, with a high near 55.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

