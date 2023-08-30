Drying out this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Some showers linger through mid-morning, but conditions will trend drier today with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will take a dip into the upper-70s on Thursday and low-80s on Friday with lower humidity and tons of sunshine. It will feel more summer-like this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine! Labor Day looks hot, humid, and sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.