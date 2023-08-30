Drying out this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Some showers linger through mid-morning, but conditions will trend drier today with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will take a dip into the upper-70s on Thursday and low-80s on Friday with lower humidity and tons of sunshine. It will feel more summer-like this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine! Labor Day looks hot, humid, and sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.