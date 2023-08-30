Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Drying out this afternoon

Less humidity late-week...
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Tuesday night weather
pool.jpg
Posted at 3:13 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 03:13:05-04

BALTIMORE — Some showers linger through mid-morning, but conditions will trend drier today with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will take a dip into the upper-70s on Thursday and low-80s on Friday with lower humidity and tons of sunshine. It will feel more summer-like this weekend with temperatures climbing back into the mid and upper-80s with plenty of sunshine! Labor Day looks hot, humid, and sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s!

Have a sunny day!

7day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly cloudy, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 95.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018