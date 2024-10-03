Drying out late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Drying out today with more breaks in the clouds. This will help temperatures climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. We start of cloudy early, but by midday and into the afternoon the sun will start to come back out. Temperatures respond as we slowly warm back into the upper 70s! The weekend is looking good with dry skies and mild temps! Next week is looking mostly dry and cooler with temperatures in the 60s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.