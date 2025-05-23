Drying out heading into the holiday weekend!

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! More sunshine is expected today, with only an isolated shower chance across our northern suburbs during the afternoon/early-evening hours. High temperatures will remain in the upper-60s once again before the 70s make a comeback for the holiday weekend! Memorial Day weekend will feature dry skies with plenty of sunshine from Saturday through Monday. Memorial Day itself is looking very dry and seasonable, with highs in the mid-70s! Our next storm system is set to impact the region by Tuesday of next week, bringing widespread rain to Maryland through the middle of the work week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Memorial Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.