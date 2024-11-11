Drying out for your Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Showers will taper off by sunrise and clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the low-70s today with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Breezy winds on Tuesday with more sunshine expected. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures, with highs only hitting the 50s. Another disturbance will slide through later in the week, possibly bringing some scattered rain showers to central Maryland. Drier and slightly milder this weekend with highs in the mid-60s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Veterans Day Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.