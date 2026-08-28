Drying out for the second half of Friday

Good morning, happy Friday.

Conditions will slowly improve over the next several hours. To start off, Friday sees a lot of fog and humidity. We have a few systems trying to exit the state before the afternoon hours. Following the afternoon, we will see gradual clearing and a dip in humidity that will carry over into parts of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are shaping up nice and dry. Heat builds into the first week of September.

Overnight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.