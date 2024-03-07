Drying out early; some afternoon sun

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Showers wrap early this morning with clouds breaking apart this afternoon. This will help temperatures climb into the upper-50s and low-60s. High pressure builds in for a short amount of time on Friday before our third system swings through this weekend. Rain showers arrive on Saturday afternoon into the evening, with an additional 0.50-1" expected. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s this weekend with northwest winds increasing. A sunny and gusty start to next week with ample sunshine! Temperatures climb back into the mid-60s by the middle of next week!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain early. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 57.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday Rain likely. High near 55.High near 55.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday A chance of showers early. Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.