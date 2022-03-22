Dry with increasing clouds will be the rule today. The clouds will keep temps cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday as a storm system pushes east. Severe storms are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday. SPC has us in a level 1 risk on a scale of 1-5. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat but a tornado is possible. The weekend will be much colder as a Clipper system rolls in. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.