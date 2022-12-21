Dry today with sun and clouds

BALTIMORE — Partly cloudy today with temperatures in the mid-20s. By the afternoon the clouds start to build in as we get to the 40s. Thursday is when things shake up a bit. Central Maryland will mainly see cold rain, whereas western Maryland has the better opportunity to deal with a wintry mix. High temperatures for Thursday will occur later almost at midnight, in the low-50s. Lingering moisture into Friday morning will be in the form of rain as temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. But as our cold air sprints on in, temperatures drop into the low to mid-30s throughout the afternoon. There is a chance of wet snowflakes mixing in across our northern communities after the front moves in. As temperatures drop so abruptly this could lead to flash freezing across the region. Friday afternoon and evening will be not great for travel. Winds will turn gusty, around 40-45 mph at times. The arctic blast takes over this weekend. Wind chills will be in the teens and single digits for both Christmas Eve and Christmas mornings. Westerly winds will remain elevated, with gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon temperatures will range below freezing. Next week looks to be quiet so far as temps rebound back to the 30s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Partly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming cloudy, with a low around 31. Light northeast wind.

Thursday Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 51. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 38. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Rain before 2pm, then a slight chance of snow. High near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.

Christmas Day Sunny, with a high near 29.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.