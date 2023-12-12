Dry stretch this week

BALTIMORE — Over the next few days, high temperatures will range in the mid to upper-40s with mostly sunny skies with sub-freezing morning temperatures. The dry stretch of weather continues through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Climbing back into the 50s by Friday and staying above average through early next week. Next week starts off breezy with a chance of showers.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5-10mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday Increasing clouds, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.